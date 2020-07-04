The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert J. Adams, 28, Olney, July 3 on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Adams was given a notice to appear in court.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William J. Crowell, 30, Saint Cloud, Florida, July 4 on an Osceola County, Florida, warrant for fraud and no valid driver’s license. Crowell was given a notice to appear in court on local charges and transported to Clark County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary D. Koester, 22, Effingham, July 4 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Koester posted $300 and was released.
