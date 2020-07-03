The Effingham County Jail on Friday reported the following bookings:
Crystal J.D. Blaisdell, 24, Effingham, for violation of probation. Blaisdell was given a notice to appear.
Kristine C.J. Smith, 21, Vandalia, on an EFfingham County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. Smith posted $225 bond.
Terry L. Fulk, 35, Teutopolis, on charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Fulk was in custody at last report.
Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Effingham, on charges of meth delivery and and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Boerckel was in custody at last report.
