The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Christopher W. French, 34, Newton, June 30 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. French posted $500 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, June 30 on charges of no valid driver’s license and improper display of registration. Anderson posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.