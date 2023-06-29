The Effingham County Jail reported:
Effingham County deputies arrested Leanna Loy, 26, no address listed, on June 27 on charges of motor vehicle theft, driving while license revoked, criminal trespass to vehicle.
Illinois State Police arrested Ashley Weston, 41, North Little Rock, Ark., on June 27 on charges of possession of cannabis by a driver outside of an approved container, unlawful possession of cannabis 30-100 grams, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Effingham County deputies arrested Damian M. Wilson, 23, Paxton, Ill., on June 28 on a Champaign County warrant for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle.
Effingham Police arrested Sean E. Morris, 50, Shumway, on June 28 on a charge of criminal trespass.
Effingham Police arrested Matthew S. Hagenseiker, 35, Effingham, on June 28 on charges of possession of meth 5-15 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.