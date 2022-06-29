June 17, 2022 – June 24, 2022
On 06/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01616 was recorded from Washington Savings Bank, FKA The First National Bank (Trustee) of The First National Bank Land Trust No. 117 to Steven D. Cox for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-18-309-001; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 3 OL: P:, and NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 06/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01620 was recorded from Jared M. Phelps to Bree Martz for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-205-009; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 5 L: 10 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 5 L: 11 OL: P:. $64,000.00.
On 06/21/2022 an Executor Deed 2022r01621 was recorded from Lana K. Hutchinson, and James W. Trainor Jr. (Deceased) to Charles K. Trainor, and Ellen C. Trainor for property located at Parcel: 2311-09-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $49,830.00
On 06/21/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01622 was recorded from Scott E. Pieper (Executor), and Kenneth E. Pieper (Deceased) to Gregory W. Endobrock, Elaine Grant-Endobrock for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-403-001; Subdivision: A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 12 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 13 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 14 OL: P:, and A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 15 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 06/21/2022 a CORPORATION WARRANTY DEED 2022R01628 was recorded from J an V Probst Pork Inc. to Craig M. Gaddis, and Kelly S. Gaddis for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $22,380.00.
On 06/21/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01629 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and the James H. Probst Trust to Craig M. Gaddis, and Kelly S. Gaddis for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $127,620.00.
On 06/21/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R01634 was recorded from Donald Kent Kuhle (Trustee) of the Gertrude N. Feldpouch Trust, and the Denny V. Feldpouch Trust to Don Kent Kuhle (Trustee) of the Don Kent Kuhle Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 06/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01636 was recorded from Jason Hutchcraft, and Jill L. Hutchcraft to Chelsea L. Vincent, and Joseph N. Marley for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-410-019; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 23 L: 14 OL: P:, MOWEAQUA B: 23 L: 15 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 23 L: 16 OL: P:. $149,900.00.
On 06/21/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01640 was recorded from Robert W. White, and Debbie J. Garner FKA Debbie J. White to Robert W. White for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-206-002; Subdivision: BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, and BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01644 was recorded from Timothy L. McConnell, and Sarah A. McConnell to John W. Frederick II, and Jaclyn Frederick for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-205-007; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 17 OL: P:, OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 18 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 19 OL: P:. $240,000.00.
On 06/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01653 was recorded from Kirk M. Campbell, and Peggy J. Campbell to Kirk M. Campbell (Trustee) of the Kirk M. Campbell Trust, and Peggy J. Campbell (Trustee) of the Peggy J. Campbell Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-16-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 06/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01654 was recorded from Christena A. Crim FKA Christena A. Adams to Gregory Patterson for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-302-005; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 20 L: OL: P:. $16,000.00.
On 06/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01656 was recorded from Shirley Kennell to Carla Yvette Johnston, and Janet Sue Rentfro Estate for property located at Parcel: 0819-29-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $5,250.00.
On 06/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01659 was recorded from Wilda Renee Harpster, and Stephen Shrake to Diane K. Tucker, and Jack Tucker for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-20-405-003; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 25 L: 8 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 25 L: 9 OL: P:. $10,500.00.
On 06/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01662 was recorded from IHI Turbo America Co. to Keshia Newton for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-011; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 11 OL: P:. $137,550.00.
On 06/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01666 was recorded from Stephen J. Jackson, and Robin L. Jackson to Eleuterio Medina, and Leah Medina for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $399,897.00.
On 06/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01671 was recorded from Jeanine A. Standley to Douglas Martz for property located at Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 6 L: 3 OL: P:, and EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 6 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01680 was recorded from Ed’s Garage Llc. to Jay A. Toler for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-209-001, and 2311-22-08-210-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 1 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 2 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 3 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 4 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 5 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 6 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 1 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 2 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 3 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 4 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 5 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 06/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01682 was recorded from Ralph Syrcle, and Ralph Mart Syrcle to Joyce Syrcle, and Kyle Luesman for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-14-302-003; Subdivision: DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:, DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $82,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.