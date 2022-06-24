The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 1:49 p.m. June 18 at the intersection of South Maple Street and West Fayette Avenue a vehicle driven by Janet S. Kracht, 68, Sullivan, struck a vehicle driven by Karen S. Horinka, 74, Effingham.
• At 12:06 p.m. June 22 at the intersection of Walk Avenue and South Banker Street a vehicle driven by Carol M. Purcell, 82, Teutopolis, stuck a vehicle driven by Roch A. Hartke, 57, Effingham. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Hartke’s vehicle, Thomas G. Loman, 55, Dieterich, all sustained injuries. Purcell was transported by Rural Med EMS to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital; Hartke and Lohman were transported by Air Evac.
• At 1:14 p.m. June 22 at 1204 W. Jefferson a vehicle driven by Benjamin A. Noble, 22, Newnan, GA, struck an unoccupied parked vehicle owned by Katie N. Clagg, Dieterich. Noble was transported by Rural Med EMS to HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital for a medical condition.
• At 11:37 p.m. June 22 at 2800 North Third a vehicle driven by Jasnoor S. Dhillon, 23, Highland Heights, OH, struck a boulder owned by JCCI Construction, Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.