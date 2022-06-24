The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 27, St. Elmo, June 21 on a charge of theft over $500. Worman was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Tonya A. Kinder, 51, Centraila, June 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of under 5 grams of methamphetamine. Kinder was released with time served.
• Altamont City Police arrested Jean L. Michaud, 34, Ladson, South Carolina, June 21 on a charge of driving while license was suspended. Michaud posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Brayden L. Alderedge, 24, Louisville, June 22 on charges of aggravated fleeing/eluding, driving while license was suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. Alderedge was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Demetrius A. Woods, 44, Olney, June 22 on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Woods was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Lukus J. Dillworth, 21, Noble, June 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of burglary. Dillworth was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, June 23 on a charge of criminal trespass to residential property. Loy was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested James D. Lenard, 43, Sullivan, June 23 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Lenard was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Eric W. Lewis, 44, Effingham, June 23 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Lewis was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Joseph A. Morris 39, Altamont, June 23 on charges of failure to remain at the scene, driving while license was suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine and failure to yield turning left. Morris was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Lyndsey L. Walk, 39, Effingham, June 23 on an Effingham County mittimus to the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine sentenced to 3 years. Walk was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested James T. Davis, 30, Homeless, June 23 on an Effingham County mittimus to the Illinois Department of Corrections sentenced to 3 years. Davis was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Miles B. Callow, 29, Effingham, June 23 on a charge of aggravated battery to EMS. Callow was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Dylan C. Lawhead, 22, Effingham, June 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of retail theft. Lawhead posted $1,000 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Daniel W. Yocum, 61, Edgewood, June 23 on a charge of domestic battery. Yocum was in jail at last check.
