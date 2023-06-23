The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie Mercer, 44, Effingham, on June 22 on charges of possession of meth 15-100 grams, delivery/possesion with intent to deliver meth, armed violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery Koester, 44, Watson, on June 22 on an Effingham County mittimus to the Department of Corrections for failure to register as a sex offender.
Effingham police arrested Steven Balcer, 61, Effingham, on June 22 on charges of DUI, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to yield at stop sign/yield at intersection.
