The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brayden L. Aldredge, 24, Louisville, on charges of aggravated fleeing, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding. Aldredge remained jailed at last report.
Effingham police arrested Demetrius A. Woods, 44, Olney, on a charge of violating an order of protection. Woods remained jailed at last report.
Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lukus J. Dillworth, 21, Noble, on an Effingham County warrant for burglary. Dillworth remained jailed at last report.
