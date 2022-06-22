June 10, 2022 – June 17, 2022
On 06/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01557 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee), and Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/10/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01560 was recorded from James L. Overholt, and Joann M. Overholt to Rachel M. Overmeyer for property located at Parcel: 2311-29-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/10/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01561 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of the Cheryl McClellan Land Trust to Jason J. McKay, and Jenni L. McKay for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-100-001, and 0918-22-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $500,000.00.
On 06/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01563 was recorded from Brian D. Fritts, and Kristi N. Fritts to Cody J. Drone, and Rebekah C. Drone for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-208-005; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 4 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:. $192,000.00.
On 06/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01564 was recorded from Robert E. Reeves, and Dawn M. Reeves to Brett E. Parsons for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-408-011, and 2013-07-15-408-012; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $172,900.00.
On 06/10/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01567 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of the Patricia Griffith Picher Trust to Ricky Joe Voyles for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-403-005; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 34 OL: P:, and DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 35 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/13/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01576 was recorded from United Fidelity Bank FSB to Michael S. Randall, and Micah Beck for property located at Parcel: 0524-10-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $65,000.00.
On 06/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01580 was recorded from Steven K. Orr, Nancy A. Orr (Trustee), and Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Steven K. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr., FBO Steven K. Orr Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01581 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee), Nancy A. Orr (Trustee), and Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr., and FBO Thomas P. Orr Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/14/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01584 was recorded from The Village of Tower Hill to Steven Floyd Large, and Jodi Lynn Large for property located at Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/14/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01585 was recorded from Brenda Dodson (Executor), and Brenda L. Sudduth (Deceased) to E.J. Water Cooperative Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $5,000.00.
On 06/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01587 was recorded from Zachery Wicklund, and Brooke Wicklund to Richard Hunter for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-16-406-003; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 7 L: 11 OL: P:, MOWEAQUA B: 7 L: 12 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 7 L: 13 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 06/15/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01593 was recorded from Rachel E. Gratz to James A. Gratz for property located at Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 06/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01595 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee), Nancy A. Orr (Trustee), and Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Trust to Steven K. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/15/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01597 was recorded from The Village of Towerhill to Jonathan B. Cox for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-11-208-006; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 1 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 2 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01598 was recorded from Tower Hill Lions Club (Trustees) to Towerhill Township for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R1600 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee), Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Trust to Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01603 was recorded from The Village of Towerhill to Matthew L. Foster for property located at Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/16/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01605 was recorded from The Township of Moweaqua, and Westside Cemetery to Anita Clark. $0.00.
On 06/16/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01606 was recorded from The Moweaqua Township and Westside Cemetery to Neely Gene. $0.00.
On 06/16/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01607 was recorded from The Moweaqua Township, and Woodlawn Cemetery to Don Kroenlein, and Rod Kroenlein. $0.00.
On 06/16/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01608 was recorded from The Moweaqua Township, and Woodlawn Cemetery to Charles G. Kemper III. $0.00.
On 06/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01609 was recorded from Lois L. Jostes (Trustee) of Trust No. 3710 to the Francis E. and Carol A. Albright Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-04-101-009; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE VILLAGE HOMES B: L: 358 OL: P:. $185,000.00.
On 06/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01611 was recorded from The Village of Tower Hill to Dial & Dial Llc. for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 11 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 7 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01616 was recorded from Washington Savings Bank, FKA The First National Bank (Trustee) of the First National Bank Land Trust No. 117 to Steven D. Cox for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-18-309-001; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 3 OL: P:, and NORTHCUTTS B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
