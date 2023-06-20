The Effingham County Jail reported the following:

Effingham police arrested Toribio C. Apple, 23, Teutopolis, on June 19 on a charge of criminal trespass.

Effingham police arrested Ronald L. Condron, 57, Effingham, on June 20 on a charge of domestic battery.

Illinois State Police arrested Cruz Gonzalez, 48, Chicago, on June 20 on an Erie County, OHio warrant for theft, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 15 to 20 miles per hour over the limit.

