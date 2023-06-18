The Effingham County Jail reported:
Effingham police arrested Roger L.D. Kirkman, 30, Effingham, on June 16 on an Effingham County warrant for criminal damage to property of between $500 and $10,000.
Effingham police arrested Shawn B. Hepner, 32, Effingham, on JUne 16 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Kari M. Harris, 47, Effingham, on June 16 on charges of domestic battery, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Illinois State Police arrested Darryl M. Reed, 48, Mattoon, on June 17 on charges of DUI-alcohol, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and possession of cannabis by a driver.
Illinois State Police arrested Neil Flach, 39, Mattoon, on June 17 on a charge of driving while license revoked.
