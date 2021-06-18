The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Andrew R. Potter, 35, Watson, June 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Potter posted $1,000 and was released.
Updated: June 18, 2021 @ 6:48 pm
