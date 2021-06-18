The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10 a.m. June 9 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Jim C. Slifer, 86, Beecher City, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kort C. McClellan, 20 Jewett. Slifer was ticketed for failure to yield.
• At 10:48 a.m. June 12 east of the intersection of Hoffman and Banker an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Courtney D. Loggins, 18, Effingham.
• At 7:51 p.m. June 16 at 2500 North Third Street a semi driven by Juan J. Cortez, 47, Roma, Texas, struck a parked semi owned by Landstar Ranger Inc., Jacksonville, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.