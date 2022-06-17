The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, was cited June 15 for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to railroad property.

• Savannah M. Rauch, 35, Effingham, was cited June 15 for criminal damage to government supported property.

• Katherine L. Miller, 37, Decatur, was cited June 16 for possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Russell M. Runyon, 34, Decatur, was cited June 16 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes.

 

