The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, was cited June 15 for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to railroad property.
• Savannah M. Rauch, 35, Effingham, was cited June 15 for criminal damage to government supported property.
• Katherine L. Miller, 37, Decatur, was cited June 16 for possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Russell M. Runyon, 34, Decatur, was cited June 16 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes.
