The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested John A. McCormick, 30, Shumway, June 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. McCormick posted $1,575 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Ryan M. Coble, 24, Louisville, June 16 for driving while license suspended. Coble was issued a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, June 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Anderson posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.