The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham police arrested Noah J. Renfro, 21, Mode, on June 15 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property.
Effingham police arrested Megan B. Kraft, 36, Effingham, on June 15 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt.
Effingham deputies arrested Layton C. Barnes, 25, Shumway, on June 15 a Crawford County warrant for failure to report to a penal institution.
Effingham police arrested Kiara L. Hemrich, 19, Altamont, on June 15 on charges of resisting a police officer, possession of cannabis under 21 years old, and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of DUI-alcohol.
Effingham police arrested James A. Inman, 40, on June 15 on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.