The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Altamont police arrested Brenda L. Davis, 42, Altamont, on June 12 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Effingham County deputies arrested Shane M. Hall, 41, Effingham, on June 13 on a charge of contempt of court.
Effingham police arrested Amanda K. Smith, 40, Effingham, on June 13 on a charge of battery.
Effingham police arrested Hayden L. Limes, 27, Effingham, on June 14 on a charge of contempt.
