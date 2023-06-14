June 2, 2023 – June 9, 2023
On 06/02/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01337 was recorded from Vicki A. Whittington (Trustee), FKA Vicki Bishop (Trustee) of the Vicki A. Bishop Trust to Illini Rentals Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-20-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $350,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01339 was recorded from Regions Bank, DBA Regions Mortgage to Nathan K. Stremmings, and Paige K. Stremmings for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-312-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 27 L: OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01341 was recorded from Norma Jean Hinton to Jeremy L. Hinton for property located at Parcel: 0417-21-00-300-004, and 0417-21-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01343 was recorded from Robert W. Coslow to Double D Lake Property Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-04-401-005, 1208-23-04-402-003, and 1208-23-04-402-004; Subdivision: ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 73 OL: P:, ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 74 OL: P:, and ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 75 OL: P:. $165,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01346 was recorded from Richard A. Davis, and Marlene J. Davis to STR Management Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-402-006; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 1 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 An EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01347 was recorded from Frank A. Compton (Executor), and Juanita J. Compton (Deceased) to Frank S. Compton for property located at Parcel: 0918-06-00-100-002, 1812-31-00-100-005, 1812-32-00-300-001, 1812-32-00-300-003, 1812-33-00-300-004, and 1812-33-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01348 was recorded from Frank A. Compton (Executor), and Juanita J. Compton (Deceased) to Charles D. Compton for property located at Parcel: 0417-01-00-200-001, 0417-12-00-100-001, and 1812-31-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01349 was recorded from Frank A. Compton (Executor ), and Juanita J. Compton (Deceased) to David C. Compton for property located at Parcel: 0417-01-00-300-002, 0417-08-00-200-008, 0417-08-00-200-009, 0417-09-00-100-009, and 0918-06-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01350 was recorded from Megan R. Warden to Joshua L. Warden for property located at Parcel: 1707-25-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06.05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01353 was recorded from Trisha N. Higgins to Curtis L. Horn, and Deborah L. Horn for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-212-005; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 6TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 8 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 96/05/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01356 was recorded from Gregory T. Huffman to Elizabeth S. Huffman for property located at Parcel: 0221-22-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 06/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01359 was recorded from Walk Stock Farm Inc. to Christopher M. Walk for property located at Parcel: 0221-25-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $356,288.00.
On 06/06/2023 An EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01363 was recorded from Debbie Bennett, and Harry Lee Fitzgerald (Deceased) to Robert L. McCall, and Mika L. McCall for property located at Parcel: 2013-08-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $50,000.00.
On 06/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01366 was recorded from Skydan Equity Partners Llc. to Mikhail Smith, and Natalie Smith for property located at Parcel: 0417-03-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $167,000.00.
On 06/06/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01368 was recorded from Herschel M. Cosart, and Rosemary M. Cosart of the H and R Cosart Trust to Peggy A. Tucker for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 06/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01369 was recorded from Peggy A. Tucker, and Judith Tucker Kuykendall to The First Christian Church of Cowden Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-00-400-004, and 0524-04-00-400-018; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 06/06/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01370 was recorded from Katherine G. Scandrett (Trustee) of the Andrew E. Craig Trust to Ranjit Singh for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $62,500.00.
On 06/07/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01376 was recorded from David Taylor, and Timothy Taylor to Stephen Taylor for property located at Parcel: 0524-14-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE NW. $112,000.00.
On 96/08/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01378 was recorded from Maureen R. Warunek (Trustee), of the Anton G. Warunek Trust, and the Maureen R. Warunek Trust to Maureen R. Warunek (Trustee) of the Maureen R. Warunek Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-01-101-016; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 31 OL: P:, and OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 32 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01382 was recorded from Dennis G. Whitlatch, and Mary C. Whitlatch to Stephen R. Ishmael for property located at Parcel: 0417-06-00-100-012; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $76,000.00.
On 06/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01389 was recorded from Spencer Blackburn, and Grace Ann Blackburn FKA Grace Ann Moll to Marie Stadler for property Located at Parcel: 1812-14-01-201-001; Subdivision: BOARMAN ESTATES 1ST ADD B: L: 1 OL: P:. $300,000.00.
On 06/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01394 was recorded from Durward D. Burrus, and Victoria C. Burrus to Brenda S. B. Wallace (Trustee) of the Durward D. and Victoria C. Burrus Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-20-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
