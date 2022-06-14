June 3, 2022 – June 10, 2022
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01477 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Ernest Eugene Shipe to Tarhill Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $910,205.00.
On 06/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01478 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, and Patricia Ann Hickock to Tarhill Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01479 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Ernest Eugene Shipe to GCZ Shelby I Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-20-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $820,000.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01480 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Ernest Eugene Shipe to GCZ Shelby I Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-06-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $557,130.00.
On 06/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01481 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Ernest Eugene Shipe to GCZ Shelby I Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/03/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01487 was recorded from Brent L. Macklin, Craig L. Macklin, and Leroy J. Macklin (Deceased) to Diane C. Lucas for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-206-004; Subdivision: BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, and BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01489 was recorded from William F. Leach, and Susan E. Leach to Mark A. Duckett, and Lindy K. Duckett for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-202-001; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, and MAURICE A YORK B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 06/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01495 was recorded from Scott Dalton Coleman to David Douglas, and Genevieve Douglas for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-202-006; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 39 L: OL: P:. $89,000.00.
On 06/06/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01498 was recorded from Francis Szczepaniak (Trustee), Mary Jo Szczepaniak (Trustee) of the Francis and Mary Jo Szczepaniak Trust to Austin E. Deal, and Kaylie N. Weideman for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-01-102-003; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 39 OL: P:. $200,000.00.
On 06/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01501 was recorded from Denise D. Hooper FKA Denise D. Sarver to Alexander R. Banning, and Desiree R. Banning for property located at Parcel: 0518-35-00-400-017; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $83,000.00.
On 06/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01506 was recorded from Danny C. Reed Jr., and Tiffany L. Reed to Hayden D. Wilder for property located at Parcel: 0115-21-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $275,000.00.
On 06/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01509 was recorded from Larry E. Quicksall, and Larry E. Quicksall (Trustee) to Larry E. Quicksall (Trustee) of the Larry E. Quicksall Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-19-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 06/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01511 was recorded from Troy Haws, and Diana Haws to Levi Dodson for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-310-015; Subdivision: W J MILLERS ADD B: L: 1 OL: P:, and W J MILLERS ADD B: L: 2 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 06/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01518 was recorded from S. Alan Spesard, and Rebecca A. Spesard to Allan D. Bouton for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-06-104-023; Subdivision: RGK 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and RGK 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $200,000.00.
On 06/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01521 was recorded from Kyle L. Keefer, and Jamie S. Keefer to Edward L. Keefer, and Martha M. Keefer for property located at Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01526 was recorded from Dgogstewardsonil04282021 Llc. to Robert Mengarelli (Trustee), and Joan Mengarelli (Trustee) of the Robert and Joan Mengarelli Trust for property located at Parcel: 1520-35-09-301-001; Subdivision: TATE AVENUE SUBDIVISION B: L: 1 OL: P:. $1,570,095.00.
On 06/08/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01531 was recorded from Debbie K. Robertson (Trustee) of the Debbie K. Robertson Trust to Michael Rhodes, and Lucinda Rhodes for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-108-003; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 11 L: 4 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 11 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01532 was recorded from The City of Windsor to Michael Mason for property located at Parcel: 2409-33-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $81,183.00.
On 06/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01533 was recorded from Lawrence A. Burgener, and Michael L. Burgener to Hunter L. Mott for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-19-406-001; Subdivision: SNYDER & IRISH B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $155,000.00.
On 06/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01535 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee), and Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01539 was recorded from Ronnie G. Miller to Tower Hill Christian Church for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-205-005; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 12 L: 2 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 06/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01541 was recorded from Curt Corzine AKA Lyle C. Corzine, and Dawnna Corzine to Caleb C. Corzine for property located at Parcel: 1906-33-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $257,250.00.
On 06/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01549 was recorded from Olivia Barnes FKA Olivia Younker, and Ryan Barnes to Bramble Nation Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-19-407-036; Subdivision: GREGORY SNYDER & OTHER MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 06/09/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01553 was recorded from The Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Wright Cemetery to Art Jay, and Sonya Jay. $600.00.
On 06/09/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01554 was recorded from The Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Findlay Cemetery o Carl Carroll, and Luella Carroll. $600.00.
On 06/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01557 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee), and Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/10/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01560 was recorded from James L. Overholt, and Joann M. Overholt to Rachel M. Overmeyer for property located at Parcel: 2311-29-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/10/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01561 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee), of the Cheryl McClellan Land Trust to Jason McKay, and Jenni McKay for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-100-001, and 0918-22-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $500,000.00.
On 06/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01563 was recorded from Brian D. Fritts, and Kristi N. Fritts to Cody J. Drone, and Rebekah C. Drone for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-208-005; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 4 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:. $192,000.00.
On 06/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01564 was recorded from Robert E. Reeves, and Dawn M. Reeves to Brett E. Parsons for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-408-011, and 2013-07-15-408-012; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $172,900.00.
On 06/10/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01567 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of the Patricia Griffith Pilcher Trust to Ricky Joe Voyles for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-403-005; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 34 OL: P:, and DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 35 OL: P:. $0.00.
