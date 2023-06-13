The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Illinois State Police arrested Zachary Bassemier, 33, Urbana, on June 11 on a charge of driving while license revoked and a Hamilton County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of meth.
Effingham police arrested Feather Temple, 19, Effingham, on June 12 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tuesday Flowers, 39, Effingham, on June 12 on charges of manufacture, deliver and possession with intent to deliver cannabis in the amount of between 30 and 50 grams, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and no vehicle registration.
Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony Jamison, 25, Effingham, on June 12 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Effingham police arrested Candlyn Kelley, 49, Golden Valley, Arizona, on June 12 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
