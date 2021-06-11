The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 2:26 a.m. May 24 at 2500 North Third Street a vehicle driven by Andres Andino, 46, Effingham, struck a building owned by Pilot Truck Stop. Andino was ticketed for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
• Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, was cited June 10 for retail theft and criminal trespass to real property.
• Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, was cited June 11 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
