The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• At 2:26 a.m. May 24 at 2500 North Third Street a vehicle driven by Andres Andino, 46, Effingham, struck a building owned by Pilot Truck Stop. Andino was ticketed for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

• Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, was cited June 10 for retail theft and criminal trespass to real property.

• Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, was cited June 11 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

