The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Calvin T. Kessel, 35, Effingham, June 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Kessel posted $575 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Christopher D. McClure, 40, Effingham, June 9 on a St. Clair County warrant for obstructing a court order. McClure posted $1,000 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Deshun L. Bannister, 42, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, June 9 on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding 15-20 mph over the speed limit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of cannabis by a driver and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of excessive speed in a construction zone. Bannister posted $300 and was released.
