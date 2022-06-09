May 27, 2022 – June 3, 2022
On 05/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01388 was recorded from Edward A. Ikemire, and Mary Eileen Satterfield to Deanna L. Yantis, and Gregory Scott Ikemire for property located at Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01395 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, Thomas E. Weyer, and Scotty James Weyer to Gerald D. Handegan Jr. (Trustee), Nancy M. Handegan (Trustee), and Don E. Metzger (Trustee) of the GDH Trust, and the NMH Trust for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $181,895.00.
On 05/27/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01396 was recorded from Don E. Metzker (Trustee) of the Don E. Metzger Trust to Nancy M. Handegan (Trustee), and Gerald D. Handegan Jr. (Trustee) of the NMH Trust for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $280,000.00.
On 05/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01397 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Scotty James Weyer to Gerald D. Handegan (Trustee), Nancy M. Handegan (Trustee) of the GDH Trust, and the NMH Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 05/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01400 was recorded from Glenn Calloway, and Tina Calloway to Joshua L. Lenover for property located at Parcel: 1906-33-17-301-004, and 1906-33-17-301-006; Subdivision: JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 20 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 21 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 22 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 23 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:, and JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01411 was recorded from Dennis B. Schumacher to Randall A. Rennels, and Debra S. Rennels for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $2,450.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01412 was recorded from Randy Rennels, and Debra S. Rennels to Randall A. Rennels, and Debra S. Rennels for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-400-004l Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01413 was recorded from Mary Addison Baker to Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-10-00-300-009, 0221-15-00-200-001, and 0221-15-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE SE, and SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE NE. $777,750.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R01415 was recorded from Jason R. Beaken, and Sarasue Beakon to Pamela M. Rincker 2015 Trust, and Curtis D. Rincker 2015 Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-22-00-400-030; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE SE. $294,900.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01418 was recorded from Glendalia Cora Hubbartt, AKA Glenda Hubbartt, Jason Wayne Hubbartt, and Erica Nichole Kirksey to Bart A. Williamson, and Misty Williamson for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-200-005, Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $402,900.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01420 was recorded from Glendalia Cora Hubbartt, AKA Glenda Hubbartt, Jason Wayne Hubbartt, and Erica Nichole Kirksey to Erica Nichole Kirksey for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $100,750.00.
On 05/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01421 was recorded from Jason House to Charles Shuff, and Irma Shuff for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-205-010; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01423 was recorded from Jim Bullock, Diane Bullock, Scott Shuff, Gina Shuff, Gina Shuff, Jeffrey Shuff, and Carla Shuff to Irma Shuff for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-205-010; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. 0.00.
On 05/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01424 was recorded from Irma Shuff to Carole S. Roley for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-205-010; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 05/31/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01432 was recorded from Kenneth E. Donnel (Trustee) of the Dale Donnel Trust and the Imogene Donnel Trust to Travis Lee, and Ashley Donnel for property located at Parcel: 1707-04-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $165,000.00.
05/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01439 was recorded from John S. Heck, and De Ann M. Heck to Trenton P. Duncan for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-02-201-030, and 1001-30-02-201-037; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $270,000.00.
On 05/31/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01441 was recorded from Sandra Calison (Executrix), and Doris R. House (Deceased) to Casey Fenton McLeod for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-19-405-012; Subdivision: SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:, and SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $135,000.00.
On 05/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01443 was recorded from Vernon L Plummer II, and Belle Alexander Plummer to Edwin Tipsword, and Kayla Tipsword for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-309-006; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $234,900.00.
On 05/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01445 was recorded from Margaret V. Swiney to Angie L. Chapman Highcock for property located at Parcel: 0918-18-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $150,000.00.
On 06/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01453 was recorded from Reta Horn to Dennis Chandler for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $90,000.00.
On 06/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01454 was recorded from Corkie A. Mueller, and Betty Mueller to Trinity Luther Church for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-19-404-003; Subdivision: VORIS TURNER ADD STEWARDSON B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, VORIS TURNER ADD STEWARDSON B: 2 L: 11 OL: P:, VORIS TURNER ADD STEWARDSON B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:, and VORIS TURNER ADD STEWARDSON B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 06/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01456 was recorded from Sandra M. Bridgman to David Winans, and Anne Winans for property located at Parcel: 2205-18-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $76,900.00.
On 06/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01458 was recorded from Wilfred Joe Beyers to Brad J. Beyers for property located at Parcel: 1116-14-00-100-006, and 1116-14-00-100-010; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $6,500.00.
On 06/01/2022 an ADMINIATRATOR DEED 2022R01466 was recorded from Candace Pettry (Administrator), and Bradley J. Tallman (Deceased) to Megan Zindel for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-013; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 13 OL: P:. $160,000.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01477 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Ernest Eugene Shipe to Tarhill Ll.c. for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $921,205.00.
On 06/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01478 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, and Patricia Ann Hickock to Tarhill Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01479 was recorded from Janet may Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, and Patricia Ann Hickock to GCZ Shelby I Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-20-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $820,000.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01480 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, and Patricia Ann Hickock to GCZ Shelby I Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-06-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $557,130.00.
On 06/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01481 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Scotty James Weyer, and Twila Jean Heusinkvelt to GCZ Shelby I Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/03/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01487 was recorded from Brent L. Macklin, Craig L. Macklin, and Leroy J. Macklin (Deceased) to Diane C. Lucas for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-206-004; Subdivision: BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, and BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 06/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01489 was recorded from William F. Leach, and Susan E. Leach to Mark A. Duckett, and Lindy K. Duckett for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-202-001; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, and MAURICE A YORK B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
