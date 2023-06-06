May 26, 2023 – June 2, 2023
On 05/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01292 was recorded from Norma Jean Hinton to Timothy Hinton for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-100-002, 0417-29-00-300-006, 0417-29-00-400-009, 0417-32-00-100-002, and 0417-32-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 05/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023E01293 was recorded from Robert H. Behl to Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-14-301-009; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE SW. $0.00.
On 05/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01294 was recorded from Donald E. Strohl, and Ellen E. Strohl to Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. For property located at Parcel; 0221-14-00-100-005, 0221-14-00-300-005, 0221-15-00-400-018, 0221-22-00-200-005, and 0221-22-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW; SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 05/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01298 was recorded from Erik Nohren, and Regina Deitering to Obadiah Kaiser for property located at Parcel: 0918-23-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $149,900.00.
On 05/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01303 was recorded from Don W. Hennings Jr., and Carolyn J. Hennings to Tyna S. Hankins (Trustee) of the Don W. Hennings Jr. Trust, and the Carolyn J. Hennings Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-16-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 05/30/2023 a DEED 2023R01304 was recorded from Christopher Seline, AKA Christopher John David Seline to Bank of America NA (Trustee) of the Christopher Seline Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:, and SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 05/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01310 was recorded from Dean R. Bloemer, and Angela A. Bloemer to Joshua A. Schumacher, and Erin R. Schumacher for property located at Parcel: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $280,000.00.
On 05/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01314 was recorded from Gina J. Davis to Dean R. Bloemer, and Angela J. Bloemer for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-12-202-005; Subdivision: TOWN OF SIGEL B: 6 L: 1 OL: P:. $298,000.00.
On 05/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01323 was recorded from Andrew Hendrian DBA 401k Hendrian to Kennith Russell for property located at Parcel: 1614-31-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $85,000.00.
On 05/31,2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01324 was recorded from Marv McManaway, Marsha McManaway, Gary Lee McManaway, Carla J. McManaway, and Marsha Poa McManaway to Marsha McManaway, and Joseph Wood for property located at Parcel: 0524-10-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $261,000.00.
On 05/31/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01329 was recorded from Bruce L. Briscoe, and Carla S. Briscoe to Bart Williamson, and Misty Williamson for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, $12,550.00.
On 05/31/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01330 was recorded from Bart A. Williamson, and Misty D. Williamson to Bruce L. Briscoe, and Carla S. Briscoe for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-100-009: Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 06/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DED 2023R01333 was recorded from Marcus W. Brown to Thomas W. Brown for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-403-001; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 6 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01335 was recorded from Lisa M. Hardimon to Larry M. Sarver for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-15-405-001, 0723-16-15-405-004, and 0723-16-15-406-004; Subdivision: J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 10 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 11 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 12 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 7 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 8 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 9 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 6 L: 10 OL: P:, J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 6 L: 11 OL: P:, and J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 6 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01337 was recorded from Vicki A. Whittington (Trustee), FKA Vicki Bishop (Trustee) of the Vicki A. Bishop Trust to Illini Rentals Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-20-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $350,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01339 was recorded from Regions Bank, DBA Regions Mortgage to Nathan K. Stremmings, and Paige K. Stremmings for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-312-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 27 L: OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01341 was recorded from Norma Jean Hinton to Jeremy L. Hinton for property located at Parcel: 0417-21-00-300-004, and 0417-21-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01343 was recorded from Robert W. Coslow to Double D Lake Property Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-04-401-005, 1208-23-04-402-003, and 1208-23-04-402-004; Subdivision: ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 73 OL: P:, ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 74 OL: P:, and ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 75 OL: P:. $165,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01346 was recorded from Richard A. Davis, and Marlene J. Davis to STR Management Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-402-006; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 1 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 06/02/2023 An EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01347 was recorded from Frank A. Compton (Executor), and Juanita J. Compton (Deceased) to Frank S. Compton for property located at Parcel: 0918-06-00-100-002, 1812-31-00-100-005, 1812-32-00-300-001, 1812-32-00-300-003, 1812-33-00-300-004, and 1812-33-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01348 was recorded from Frank A. Compton (Executor), and Juanita J. Compton (Deceased) to Charles D. Compton for property located at Parcel: 0417-01-00-200-001, 0417-12-00-100-001, and 1812-31-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/02/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01349 was recorded from Frank A. Compton (Executor ), and Juanita J. Compton (Deceased) to David C. Compton for property located at Parcel: 0417-01-00-300-002, 0417-08-00-200-008, 0417-08-00-200-009, 0417-09-00-100-009, and 0918-06-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 05/02/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01350 was recorded from Megan R. Warden to Joshua L. Warden for property located at Parcel: 1707-25-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.