The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 11:24 a.m. June 3 75 feet north of the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Camryn M. Duncan, 16, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dennis C. Lorton, 40, Effingham. Duncan was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
At 1:48 p.m. June 3 at the intersection of S. Third and E. Section, a vehicle driven by Debbie L. Pocrnich, 54, Wheeler, struck a vehicle driven by Kristine N. Klein, 17, Altamont.
At 2:51 p.m. June 3 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Maple, a vehicle driven Lance E. Stodden, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jessica D. Spivey, 23, Effingham.
At 4:43 p.m. June 3 75 feet south of the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Trey A. Brummer, 17, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Benjamin L. Canada, 37, Effingham.
