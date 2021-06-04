The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Eric T. Dunn, 38, Effingham, June 3 on charges of battery and criminal trespass. Dunn posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, June 3 on charges of obstructing justice, possession of a hypodermic needle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding, driving while license was suspended, disobeying a traffic control device and an Effingham County Original warrant for theft. Mooschekian was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.