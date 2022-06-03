The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 6:25 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton a vehicle driven by James K. Wright, 32, Beecher City, drove into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kara K. Chamoun, 32, Effingham. Chamoun sustained injuries but refused treatment. Wright was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
• Autumn R. Cowger, 20, Jewett, was cited May 31 for domestic battery.
• Kari M. Harris, 46, Effingham, was cited June 1 for driving while license suspended.
• Amanda K. Lindsey, 34, Altamont, was cited June 2 for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
