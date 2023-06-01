The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Michael A. Coe, 28, Florissent, MO on May 31 on charges of operating a vehicle without registration and insurance, obstructing identification, no valid driver’s license and a St. Louis County failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Effingham police arrested Isabella Gardner, 27, Beecher City, on May 31 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Derrick Morrell, 38, Effingham, on May 31 on a charge of domestic battery.
Altamont police arrested Gregory Scott, 34, Altamont, on May 31 on charges of DUI and resisting a police officer.
