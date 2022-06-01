May 20, 2022 – May 27, 2022
On 05/20/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01316 was recorded from Shelbyville Congregation Of Jehovah's Witnesses Illinois Inc to Curtis L. Crosby, and Rose Crosby for property located at Parcel: 2311-13-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $87,000.00.
On 05/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01323 was recorded from Hunter L. Rawlings, and Kelly M. Rawlings to Levi French, and Heather French for property located at Parcel: 0110-35-00-200-005l Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $145,000.00.
On 05/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01325 was recorded from Garrett M. Miller AKA Garret M. Miller, and Mariah J. Miller FKA Mariah J. Rhodes to Shelby McClain for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-305-012; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 16 L: 9 OL: P:. $190,000.00.
On 05/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01338 was recorded from Joshua Lynn Smith to James W. Hardimon for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-17-301-004; Subdivision: BOLT & HERRICK B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:, and BOLT & HERRICK B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 05/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01339 was recorded from Milton G. Pettyjohn, and Sandra S. Pettyjohn to Yvette L. Pettyjohn for property located at Parcel: 0918-26-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 05/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01340 was recorded from Milton G. Pettyjohn, and Sandra S. Pettyjohn to Dawn R. Pettyjohn Jones for property located at Parcel: 0918-26-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 05/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01342 was recorded from Christine L. Raymond, and Thomas G. Niemeyer to Robert F. Denbow for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-106-005; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 27 L: 1 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 05/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01343 was recorded from Dorothy Miller to Angela P. Vonderheide for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-302-003; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:, and STRASBURG B: 5 L: 7 OL: P:. $35,500.00.
On 05/23/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01345 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to William E. Lecrone Jr..$496.50.
On 05/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01347 was recorded from Wayne Allen Fox, Ginger Denise Fox, Darrell Lynn Fox, and Artie Irvin Fox to Jonathan C. P. Ibanez for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-401-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 14 L: 5 OL: P, and WINDSOR B: 14 L: 6 OL: P:. $170,000.00.
On 05/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01349 was recorded from Richard Michael Sentel to John A. Weldon Jr., and Paula L. Weldon for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-011; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 11 OL: P:. $202,000.00.
On 05/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01353 was recorded from Karen K. Buehnerkemper to Rita M. Miller for property located at Parcel: 0524-14-20-402-002; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $14,630.00.
On 5/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01355 was recorded from Frances Allen Donaldson, Wesley Allen Donaldson, and Ryan Douglas Donaldson to E Brothers Land Company Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1116-26-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $350,000.00
On 5/25/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01360 was recorded from Orville E. Eversole (Trustee) of the David E. and Ermajean Eversole Trust to Orville E. Eversole for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-400-011, and 1707-33-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW.$0.00
On 5/25/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01361 was recorded from Orville E. Eversole(Trustee) of the David E. and Ermajean Eversole Trust to Janice K. Shonkwiler for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE.$0.00
On 5/25/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01362 was recorded from Orville E. Eversole(Trustee) of the David E. and Ermajean Eversole Trust to Sandra M. Patterson for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE.$0.00
On 5/25/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022r01363 was recorded from Donald W. Paterson(Executor), and Donald J. Paterson(Deceased) to Stephen Cox, and Cathy Cox for property located at Parcel: 2013-02-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:.$225,000.00
On 5/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01364 was recorded from John Heselton to Darrell Heselton, and Ellen Heselton for property located at Parcel: 2013-11-00-300-012, and 2013-11-00-300-014; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW.$41,250.00
On 5/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01365 was recorded from Stacey Heselton, and Tracey Heselton to Darrell Heselton, and Ellen Heselton for property located at Parcel: 2013-11-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW.$0.00
On 5/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01366 was recorded from Darrell Heselton, and Ellen Heselton to Stacey Heselton, and Tracey Heselton for property located at Parcel: 2013-11-00-300-014; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW.$0.00
On 5/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01375 was recorded from Christopher E. Pryer, and Lisa Pryer to Trista L. Pryer for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-306-002; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:.$0.00
On 5/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01379 was recorded from Belinda Jolene Hoyt to Jarrod Gordon for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-302-006; Subdivision: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:.$0.00
On 5/26/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01380 was recorded from Josephine A. Malanowski(Executor), and Karen A. Lund(Deceased) to Chase David Jackson, and Gabrielle Elyse Jackson for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-300-027, and 1208-34-00-300-031; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW.$190,000.00
On 5/26/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01382 was recorded from Gerald D. Clawson, Steven L. Clawson, and Doris E. Clawson (Deceased) to Tom E. Wheeler, and Tammy L. Wheeler for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-203-006; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, THOMAS LEWIS B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:.$62,000.00
On 5/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01383 was recorded from Ramona Moon to Jerry Stretch for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-20-412-003; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 5 OL: P:, and JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 6 OL: P:.$80,000.00
On 5/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01384 was recorded from Tony W. Chapman, and Holly M. Chapman to David J. Lowe for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-07-201-003; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE 9TH ADDITION B: L: 155 OL: P:.$379,000.00
On 5/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01386 was recorded from Patricia Bird to Brenda L. Milligan, April D. Hapner, Dena R. Seaton, Ellen K. Durbin, and Lori J. Simpson for property located at Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01388 was recorded from Edward A. Ikemire, and Mary Eileen Satterfield to Deanna L. Yantis, and Gregory Scott Ikemire for property located at Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01395 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, Thomas E. Weyer, and Scotty James Weyer to Gerald D. Handegan Jr.(Trustee) of the GDH Trust, Nancy M. Handegan(Trustee) of the NMH Trust, and Don E. Metsker(Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW.$181,895.00
On 5/27/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01396 was recorded from Don E. Metsker(Trustee) of the Don E. Metsker Trust to Nancy M. Handegan(Trustee), and Gerald D. Handegan Jr.(Trustee) of the NMH Trust for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW.$280,000.00
On 5/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01397 was recorded from Janet May Weyer, Thomas E. Weyer, Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, Patricia Ann Hickock, and Scotty James Weyer to Gerald D. Handegan Jr.(Trustee) of the GDH Trust, and Nancy M. Handegan(Trustee) of the NMH Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01400 was recorded from Glenn Calloway, and Tina Calloway to Joshua L. Lenover for property located at Parcel: 1906-33-17-301-004, and 1906-33-17-301-006; Subdivision: JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 20 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 21 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 22 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 23 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:, and JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01411 was recorded from Dennis B. Schumacher to Randall A. Rennels, and Debra S. Rennels for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE.$2,450.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01412 was recorded from Randy Rennels, and Debra S. Rennels to Randall A. Rennels, and Debra S. Rennels for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01413 was recorded from Mary Addison Baker to Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-10-00-300-009, 0221-15-00-200-001, and 0221-15-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE SE, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE NE.$777,750.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R01415 was recorded from Jason R. Beaken, and Sarasue Beaken to Pamela M. Rincker 2015 Trust, and Curtis D. Rincker 2015 Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-22-00-400-030; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE SE SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE SE.$294,900.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01418 was recorded from Glendalia Cora Hubbartt AKA Glenda Hubbartt, Jason Wayne Hubbartt, and Erica Nichole Kirksey to Bart A. Williamson, and Misty Williamson for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE.$402,900.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01420 was recorded from Glendalia Cora Hubbartt AKA Glenda Hubbartt, Jason Wayne Hubbartt, and Erica Nichole Kirksey to Erica Nichole Kirksey for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE.$100,750.00
On 5/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01421 was recorded from Jason House to Charles Shuff, and Irma Shuff for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-205-010; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01423 was recorded from Jim Bullock, Diane Bulock, Scott Shuff, Gina Shuff, Jeffrey Shuff, and Carla Shuff to Irma Shuff for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-205-010; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:.$0.00
On 5/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01424 was recorded from Irma Shuff to Carole S. Roley for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-205-010; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:.$60,000.00
