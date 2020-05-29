The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 10:44 a.m. May 27 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, a vehicle driven by Chase I. Kuhlman, 20, Salem, struck a vehicle driven by Shane T. Greear, 26, Edgewood. Greear sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old juvenile from Charleston was cited May 23 for home invasion.
