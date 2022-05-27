The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Altamont City Police arrested Ceasaro M. Davis, 46, Olney, May 26 on a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license revoked. Davis was given a notice to appear in court by Richland County and released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Christopher M. Mahnke, 43, Shelbyville, May 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. Mahnke was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Tyler M. Koonce, 19, Wheeler, May 26 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court. Koonce was given a notice to appear in court by Jasper County and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, May 26 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Prince posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested William P. Knight, 35, Effingham, May 26 on a charge of retail theft. Knight posted $150 and was released.
