The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Westen P. Giles, 23, Altamont, May 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft/control/intent of property over $500 and less than $10,000. Giles posted $825 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Ray L. Budde, 33, Decatur, May 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery with physical contact. Budde posted $575 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.