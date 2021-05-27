The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 5 p.m. May 25 at the intersection of Saint Anthony and Keller a vehicle driven by Alex M. Goldstein, 25, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Megan M. Smith, 36, Effingham. Goldstein was ticketed for driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Goldstein was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Brendan M. Kemme, 24, Effingham, was cited May 24 for criminal trespass of real property.
• Nelda R. Madden, 77, Effingham, was cited May 24 for battery.
• Ashley N. Haarmann, 34, Effingham, was cited May 25 for driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
• Rueben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, was cited May 25 for criminal trespass to real property.
