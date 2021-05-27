The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Eric James, 58, Effingham, May 25 on a Park County warrant with charges of three counts of intimidation. James was in jail at last check
• Effingham City Police arrested Anthony D. Finney, 28, Edgewood, May 25 on a charge of domestic battery. Finney was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Robert S. Fielder, 37, Effingham, May 26 on a charge of domestic battery. Fielder was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Billie J. Lewis, 52, Jewett, May 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
