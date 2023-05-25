The Effingham County Jail reported the following arrests:
Effingham police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 26, Effingham, on May 23 on charges of driving while license suspended and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher R. Haslett, 41, Beecher City, on May 23 on a charge of violating an order of protection.
Effingham police arrested John N. Vanpelt. 26, Effingham, on May 23 on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Effingham County deputies arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 20, Effingham, on May 24 on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer/obstructing justice.
Effingham police arrested Michael D. Munsen, 50, Effingham, on May 24 on a charge of retail theft.
Effingham County deputies arrested Adam C. Tieffel, 27, Teutopolis, on May 24 on charges of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, unlawful possession of title without assignment.
Effingham County deputies arrested Layton C. Barnes, 25, address not listed, on May 24 on charges of possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams.
Altamont police arrested Cory A. Adams, 29, Altamont, on May 25 on charges of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.