May 13, 2022 – May 20, 2022
On 05/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01233 was recorded from Brian A. Betley, and Okhui Betley to The City of Shelbyville for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-413-006; Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/16/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R01257 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Cindy Cole. $0.00.
On 05/16/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01258 was recorded from Krampe Properties Llc. to Daniel H. Jansen, and Ashley L. Jansen for property located at Parcel; 2127-14-07-203-005; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 15 L: 4 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 05/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01261 was recorded from Corri L. Archuletta to Kathryn Looft for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-204-008; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 4 L: 19 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 4 L: 20 OL: P:. $113,000.00.
On 05/17/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01264 was recorded from Gayla Greene to Lori Ashworth, and Kevin B. Wicker for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-02-201-005; Subdivision: COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 9 OL: P:. $6,000.00.
On 05/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01266 was recorded from Brenda M. Sands to Adria Jon Webb, and Hannah A. Askew for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-202-003; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 05/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01286 was recorded from Marley Enterprises Llc. to Kendra E. Ross for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-12-206-005; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $148,000.00.
On 05/19/2022 a MINERAL DEED 2022R01290 was recorded from Glenn O. Young Trust, and Goytt to Goy Properties Llc., Glack Dog Solutions Llc., Thomas M & Dorothy Y. Lawson Trust, Brittany Young, Joy Young Zumwalt Trust, David Lee & Rita Jean Young Trust, Bradford Humes Young Trust, John Mark Young Trust, Glenn Randolph & Mary Margaret Gallagher Marshall Trust, Sara K. Early, Carol B. Taylor, Billie J. Loghry, Layce Keith Trust, and William Lundy Edwards Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, and . $0.00.
On 05/19/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01291 was recorded from Tatman Family Llc. to Cpimfl Decshil Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-307-002; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE PROPERTIES ADDITION-REPLAT JAMES CUTLER'S HEIRS ADDITION B: L: 1 OL: P: A REPLAT OF LOTS 1-10 IN BLOCK 10 OF JAMES CUTLER'S HEIRS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SHELBYVILLE, SHELBY COUNTY, IL AND ALL OF THE PUBLIC ALLEY LOCATED IN BLOCK 10 OF JAMES CUTLER'S HEIRS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SHELBYVILLE, IL WHICH WAS VACATED BY THE SHELBYVILLE CITY COUNCIL SITUATED IN SHELBY COUNTY, IL. $3,500,000.00.
On 05/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01294 was recorded from Johnstowne Mall Llc., and West Route 16 Llc. to Shelbyville Realty Llc., and Shelbyville Partner Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-01-102-002; Subdivision: E I JOHNSTON & SONS ADD B: L: 1 OL: P:. $1,500,000.00.
On 05/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01299 was recorded from David L. Raetz to Alicia Sanborn for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-106-003; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 4 OL: P:. $44,000.00.
On 05/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01301 was recorded from Michael G. Walker, and Teresa E. Ginger to Franklin Brandt, and Marla Brandt for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-411-010; Subdivision: JOHN N STORMS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, JOHN N STORMS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, JOHN N STORMS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, JOHN N STORMS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and JOHN N STORMS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $140,000.00.
On 05/19/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01302 was recorded from James M. Hackman, and Henry M. Hackman (Deceased) to Brian R. Schultz, and Nola J. Schultz for property located at Parcel: JOHN N STORMS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $626,000.00.
On 05/19/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01306 was recorded from Hickory Point Bank and Trust (Trustee), Trust Number HPB0630 to Carroll Street Building Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-401-012; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 2 OL: P:, CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 3 OL: P:, CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 6 OL: P:, and CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 7 OL: P:. $82,500.00.
On 05/19/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01307 was recorded from Chicago Title Land Trust Company (Trustee) Trust Number 4278 to Carroll Street Building Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-401-012; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 2 OL: P:, CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 3 OL: P:, CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 6 OL: P:, and CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 7 OL: P:. $82,500.00.
On 05/20/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01316 was recorded from Shelbyville Congregation Of Jehovah's Witnesses Illinois Inc to Curtis L. Crosby, and Rose Crosby for property located at Parcel: 2311-13-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $87,000.00.
On 05/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01323 was recorded from Hunter L. Rawlings, and Kelly M. Rawlings to Levi French, and Heather French for property located at Parcel: 0110-35-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $145,000.00.
On 05/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01325 was recorded from Garrett M. Miller AKA Garret Miller, and Mariah J. Miller FKA Mariah J. Rhodes to Shelby McClain for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-305-012; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 16 L: 9 OL: P:. $190,000.00.
