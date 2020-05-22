The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:53 a.m. May 16 at the intersection of W. Jefferson and S. Maple, a vehicle driven by Megan E. Bierman, 16, Dieterich struck a vehicle driven by Heather M. Grames, 29, Effingham.
- At 11:29 a.m. May 20 within 300 feet of the intersection of S. Raney and W. Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Abigale R. Horn, 24, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Logan D. Frailey, Jr., 39, Kinmundy. Horn sustained injuries but refused treatment. Horn was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 6:20 p.m. May 21 100 feet east of the intersection of W. Douglas and S. Park, a vehicle driven by Brooke M. Dunn struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis Tiefel, Effingham.
