The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Isabella Gardner, 27, Beecher City, on May 16 on a charge of criminal damage to property – more than $500.
Effingham County deputies arrested James D. Wisenant, 41, Watson, on May 16 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Roxanne Rush, 65, no address, on May 17 on charges of retail theft and criminal damage to property.
Effingham County deputies arrested Sasha Porter, 35, Urbana, on May 17 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Effingham police arrested Nicole Woods, 36, Willow Hill, on May 18 on charges of possession of 5-15 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Altamont police arrested James Savage, 58, St. Elmo, on May 18 a charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
