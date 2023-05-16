The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremiah Donaldson, 45, Beecher City, on May 14 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than five grams of meth.
Effingham County deputies arrested Keith Wiseman, 47, Shumway, on May 14 on a charge of aggravated battery on a corrections officer.
Effingham County deputies arrested Delois E. Butler, 58, Stewardson, on May 15 on a charge of driving while registration suspended and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of DUI alcohol.
Effingham police arrested Dawn M. Skaggs, 50, Farmington, Illinois on May 15 on a charge of reckless conduct/aggravated battery.
