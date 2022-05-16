May 6, 2022 – May 13, 2022
On 05/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01172 was recorded from Karin Bennett to Brandon S. McDonald for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-101-002; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 05/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01173 was recorded from Cameron M. Gilbert, and Hannah M. Gilbert FKA Hannah M. Magnus to Cole B. Willenborg for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-301-009; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 6 L: 10 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 05/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01180 was recorded from Jacob R. Sinclair, and Katie Anne Sinclair to Nicholas R. Elliott for property located at Parcel: 2311-32-00-400-007, and 2311-32-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $270,000.00.
On 05/09/2022 a QUIT CLAIMS DEED 2022R01185 was recorded from Shaffer Family Limited Partnership, Ardith J. Shaffer, David Shaffer, Jerrel L. Shaffer, Sahryln A. Willis, and Dian A. Shaffer to Shaffer Family Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0603-03-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 05/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01188 was recorded from Billy D. Fry, and Daisy Fry to Bonnie M. Vonderheide, Dennis D. Fry, Greg L. Fry, Shelly K. Schwabe, and Sabrina A. Keppelman for property located at Parcel: 1520-22-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 05/09/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01189 was recorded from Merle E. Clark (Trustee), and Rebecca L. Clark (Trustee) of the Merle and Becky Clark Trust to Michael R. Williams, and Joy A. Williams for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-01-101-009; Subdivision: BOARMAN ESTATES B: L: 9 OL: P:. $245,000.00.
On 05/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01190 was recorded from Edward Shumacher, and Dean Bloemer to Jeremy E. Schumacher, and Beth A. Schumacher for property located at Parcel: 2127-15-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $2,500.00.
On 05/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01191 was recorded from Justin Travis Stigers, and Jessica Lynn Stigers FKA Jessica Lynn Smith to Benjamin J. Mitchell, and Tessla J. Mitchell for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-100-018; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $340,000.00.
On 05/10/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01199 was recorded from Scott F. Fleenor, and Malinda M. Fleenor to Malinda M. Fleenor for property located at Parcel: 0115-08-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 05/11/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01211 was recorded from US Bank NA (Trustee) of the HRZ Pass-Through Trust XVII FKA New Penn Financial Llc. DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Kevin Hammond, and Joe Harrison for property located at Parcel: 0603-13-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $40,800.00.
On 05/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R0121 was recorded from M & L Builders Inc. to Jesse Deevon Brandt, and Rachel Beth Brandt for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-24-401-002; Subdivision: YORK ACRES SUBDIVISION B: L: 2 OL: P:. $294,000.00.
On 05/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01221 was recorded from Merle Henry Plank, and Linda Kay Plank to M & L Builders Inc. DBA M & L Rentals for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-310-008, 2409-36-13-310-010, and 2409-36-13-310-019; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 23 L: 10 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 23 L: 11 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 23 L: 8 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 23 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/12/2022 a DEED 2022R01224 was recorded from Connie K. Spencer to Connie K. Spencer (Trustee) of the Connie K. Spencer Trust, and Terry L. Spencer (Trustee) of the Terry L. Spencer Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 05/12/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01227 was recorded from Scott J. McCollam (Executor), Dawn L. Hoene (Executor), and Reta R. McCollam (Deceased) to Scott J. McCollam (Trustee), Dawn L. Hoene (Trustee), of the Reta R. McCollam Living Trust for property located as Parcel: 2013-06-18-301-006; Subdivision: OAK DALE ESTATES B: L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01229 was recorded from Barker Family Partners Llc., Jeffery G. Barker, and Teresa Barker Maxwell to Jason H. Barker, and Erin A. Barker for property located at Parcel: 2013-24-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $15,000.00.
On 05/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01231 was recorded from Mary Kaye Wade AKA Mary Kay Wade, and Michael K. Wade to Colton Sphar for property located at Parcel: 0524-10-00-100-019; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT. $30,000.00.
On 05/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01233 was recorded from Brian A. Betley, and Okhui Betley to City of Shelbyville for property located at Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
