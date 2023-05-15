April 21 to May 5, 2023
On 04/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00912 was recorded from Eileen Olivares to Eileen Olivares (Trustee) of the Eileen Olivares Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 04/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00914 was recorded from Richard T. Jones to Richard T. Jones (Trustee) of the Richard T. Jones Trust for property located at Subdivision: RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00921 was recorded from Devin Peterson, and Megan I. Donnel to Rachel Hatcher for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-211-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 6 OL: P:. $93,500.00.
On 04/21/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00925 was recorded from Kathy Dianne Yakey (Executor), and Marilyn R. Patterson (Deceased) to Dustin Stuckemeyer, and Molly Stuckemeyer for property located at Parcel: 1520-05-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $333,000.00.
On 04/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R 00926 was recorded from Sharon Charlene Grieco, Domenic C. Vincent Grieco (Deceased) AKA Nick Grieco, and Rebecca Brown, AKA Becky Brown to Joseph Robert Hecker Jr., and Faith Marie Hecker for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-301-003; Subdivision: CF KULLS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, and CF KULLS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 04/24/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00927 was recorded from Vicky Lynne Shaffer (Trustee), and Teresa Marie Little (Trustee) of the Kimble D. Foor Trust to Alethea Denise Foor for property located at Parcel: 2311-24-00-300-008; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 04/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00929 was recorded from Mary E. Hart to Debra L. Luce for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-303-030, and 1614-35-17-308-028; Subdivision: JF KULLS B: L: 17 OL: P:, and JF KULLS B: L: 18 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 04/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00931 was recorded from William J. Hoene, and Marlene A. Hoene to Grant Hoene, and Jamie Hoene for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $300,000.00.
On 04/25/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00940 was recorded from Morris Sparr (Trustee), and Donna Casner (Trustee) of the Herman V. and Betty Fl. Sparr Trust to Donna Casner for property located at Parcel: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $80,000.00.
On 04/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00942 was recorded from William O. Fisher, and Geraldine Ann Fisher to Damon Alex Potter, and Miranda Leigh Potter for property located at Parcel: 0115-04-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT:. $254,004.00.
On 04/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00962 was recorded from R. Kirkendoll to Molly Seaton for property located at Parcel: 0417-21-00-300-011; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $190,000.00.
On 04/26/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00964 was recorded from Shelby Cole, and Todd A. Cole (Deceased) to Larry A. Cole, and Trevor L. Cole for property located at Parcel: 1707-16-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00965 was recorded from Aaron D. McReynolds to Adam D. McReynolds for property located at Parcel: 1302-24-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $240,000.00.
On 04/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00969 was recorded from Garrett J. Cloe to Brandon E. Milligan for property located at Parcel: 0319-10-06-103-004; Subdivision: CLARKSBURG B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, and CLARKSBURG B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $94,900.00.
On 04/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00972 was recorded from Firmer R. Clarey, Darlene Kay Clarey, and Anthony R. Clarey POA to Patricia A. Jenkins for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-202-013; Subdivision: NORTHGATE B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $132,000.00.
On 04/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00973 was recorded from John Andrew Weber to Garold Brunken Farms Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1906-29-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $250,000.00.
On 04/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00975 was recorded from Henry Hoffman to Ralph White II for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-05-105-008; Subdivision: GREGORY & LONGENBACH MOWEAQUA B: 5 L: 14 OL: P. $70,000.00.
On 04/28/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00977 was recorded from Bonnie J. Crandall to Aaron Crandall for property located at Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 47 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00978 was recorded from Kenneth J. Flesch to Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust for property located at Parcel: 1122-03-00-400-004, 1122-08-00-400-010, 1122-09-00-100-002, and 1129-09-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00981 was recorded from Nancy Mae Savage, Pamela Sue Uphoff, and Mary J. Sargent to Harold F. Stites, and Jo Ann Stites for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-061; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION PHASE IV B: L: 46 OL: P:. $239,000.00.
On 04/28/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00984 was recorded from Vicki Kennedy (Executor), and Diana M. Stephens (Deceased) to Matthew Schmitz, and Ashlie Schmitz for property located at Parcel: 0918-27-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $140,000.00.
On 05/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00986 was recorded from Tim Eugene Allen to Tim Eugene Allen, and Christine Allen for property located at Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 05/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00987 was recorded from Nancy K. Olsen (Trustee) of the Nancy K. Olsen Trust to Nancy K. Olsen for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-106-001; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 10 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00991 was recorded from Heidi Bennett to Lora Keator for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 05/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00992 was recorded from Lora Keator to Heidi Bennett for property located at Parcel: 0524-14-00-300-008, 0524-14-00-400-003, and 0524-14-20-401-001; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 05.01.2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00993 was recorded from Marc Stauder, and Debbie Stauder NKA Debbie Culumber to Marc Stauder for property located at Parcel: 2311-30-02-502-022; Subdivision: LAKE PANA B: L: H17B OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00996 was recorded from Dial & Dial Properties Llc. to Ja-Mar Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-00-200-001, and 2311-22-16-401-001; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:. $225,000.00.
On 05/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00998 was recorded from Jacob W. Highland, and Susan L. Adams to Caleb J. Rybolt for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-201-004; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 16 L: 9 OL: P:. $103,000.00.
On 05/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01000 was recorded from Rusty Rincker, and Heather Rincker to David J. Smith (Trustee) of the David J. Smith Trust, and Karen W. Smith (Trustee) of the Karen W. Smith Trust. $0.00.
On 05/01/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01001 was recorded from J. David Smith (Trustee) of the J. David Smith Trust, and Karen W. Smith (Trustee) of the Karen W. Smith Trust to Rusty Rincker, and Heather Rincker for property located at Parcel: 2409-24-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 05/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01003 was recorded from J. Michael Killam Sr. to Riverfront Campground Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-00-400-019; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $55,000.00.
On 05/02/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01012 was recorded from Rayman E. Kelly, and Ronald E. Kelly to Ronald E. Kelly, and Dee Newton for property located at Parcel: 1526-16-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 05/02.2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01015 was recorded from Phillip L. Pfeifer, and Candice Pfeifer to Christopher Thurber for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-303-012, and 2205-34-17-303-023; Subdivision: ATKINSONS HEIRS ADD B: L: 6 OL: P:, and FINDLAY LUMBER COMPANY B: L: 10 OL: P:. $170,000.00.
On 05/02.2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01017 was recorded from Larry W. Moore to William H. Calhoun, and Tina M. Calhoun for property located at Parcel: 0417-31-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $200.000.00.
On 05/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01021 was recorded from Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. to Jordan J. Hoene (Trustee) of Hoene Bros. Land Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-09-00-400-016; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $180,000.00.
On 05/03/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01026 was recorded from Barbara Jill Friese to Barbara Jill Friese, and Clinton Edward Friese for property located at Parcel: 0819-33-00-400-001, and 0819-34-00-300-003l Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 05/03/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01027 was recorded from Clinton Edward Friese, and Barbara Jill Friese to Clinton Edward Friese (Trustee) of the Clinton Edward Friese Trust, and Barbara Jill Friese (Trustee) of the Barbara Jill Friese Trust for property located at Parcel: 0319-23-00-400-005, 0819-33-00-400-001, 0819-34-00-300-003, 1520-19-00-300-012, 1520-20-00-200-002, 1520-30-00-300-004, 1520-30-00-300-005, 1520-30-00-300-006, and 1520-30-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 05.03/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01032 was recorded from Thomas E. Little, David A. Little, Joyce A. Little, and Raymond E. Little (Deceased) to Joyce A. Little (Trustee) of the Joyce A. Jones Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-08-05-105-013; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW.$260,000.00.
On 05/03/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01037 was recorded from Carla Miller to Lon E. Gaither (Trustee) of the LEG Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-24-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $75,000.00.
On 05/04/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01044 was recorded from Charlotte M. Wallace to BA Land Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0417-20-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE NW, and SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE SW. $873,000.00.
On 05.05.2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01048 was recorded from the Village of Stewardson to Timothy D. Waldhoff, and Wendy L. Waldhoff for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-19-401-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 15 L: 1 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 15 L: 2 OL: P:. $10,000.
On 05/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01049 was recorded from Johnna Schloz to Zachary G. Schmitz for property located at Parcel: 1116-17-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $145,000.00.
On 05/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01055 was recorded from Paul A/ Carpenter to Comet Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-09-111-005; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 49 L: 2 OL: P:, and CITIZENS ADD B: 49 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
