The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 7:30 p.m. May 10 at 1204 Ave. of Mid America, a semi driven by George A. Colding, 54, Scott, Arkansas, struck a vehicle driven by Samantha D. Huser, 23, Osceola, Indiana. Colding was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 11:38 a.m. May 13 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by John L. Moffatt, 73, Okawville, struck a vehicle driven by Marah E. White, 32, Louisville.
At 2:41 p.m. May 13 at 1203 N. Keller Drive, a vehicle driven by Gerald L. Witges, 62, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Linda L. White, 70, Shumway.
