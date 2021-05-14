The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 7:28 a.m., May 11 at 1702 Evergreen a vehicle driven by Mary F. Barton, 89, Albertville, AL, collided with a vehicle driven by Jack M. Fallert, 18, Effingham.
• At 12:03 p.m., May 11 at 110 South Henrietta a vehicle driven by Jean A. Merry, 83, Effingham, struck and damaged a building owned by Verizon.
• At 12:08 p.m., May 12 in the 1200th block of Avenue of Mid America a vehicle driven by Sophia Y. Kan, 29, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kerry A. Hudson, 68, Shelbyville.
• At 4:20 p.m., May 12 at 805 West Fayette a vehicle driven by Karen L. Wood, 80, Beecher City, struck and damaged a building owned by Andes Health Mart.
• Meredith N. Flanagan, 27, Geff, was cited May 9 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Keera N. Edlund, 19, Teutopolis, was cited May 9 for retail theft.
• Tomas S. Canfield, 29, Effingham, was cited May 11 for improper lane usage.
