The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• Bryan E. Potts, 46, Newton, was cited May 9 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, was cited May 11 for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Jusel Muniz Tosado, 35, Effingham, was cited May 11 for driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

 

Tags

Trending Video