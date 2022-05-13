The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• Bryan E. Potts, 46, Newton, was cited May 9 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, was cited May 11 for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• Jusel Muniz Tosado, 35, Effingham, was cited May 11 for driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
