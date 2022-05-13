The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested William Stewart, 29, Cambria, May 12 on a Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession/use of a weapon by a felon. Stewart posted $1,075 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Joshua D. Byrum, 39, Charleston, May 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Byrum was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Cedric Shears, 36, Bellwood, May 12 on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license was suspended and speeding 15-20 miles per hour over the speed limit. Shears posted $425 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Stephanie Pickens, 34, Sailor Springs, May 12 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pikens was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Amanda Hilton, 40, Arthur, May 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hilton was released on a $3,500 recognizance bond.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Myles A. Whitaker, 33, Altamont, May 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous convictions. Whitaker posted $575 and was released.
