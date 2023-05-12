The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Robert W. Bowser, 43, Altamont, on May 11 on a charge of concealing or aiding a fugitive.
Altamont police arrested Heather M. Lindemann, 48, on May 11 on a charge of retail theft.
Effingham County deputies arrested Krystal M. Ward, 32, Effingham, on May 11 on charges of DUI, driving in the wrong lane, operating an uninsured vehicle, and operating a vehicle without registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.