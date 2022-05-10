April 29, 2022 – May 6, 2022
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01065 was recorded from Eric D. Luce to Eric D. Luce (Trustee) of the Eric D. Luce Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NE.$0.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01069 was recorded from Brock Austin (Trustee) of the Daric J. Austin Trust to Matthew Amerson for property locate at Parcel: 2013-07-14-304-004, and 2013-07-14-304-006; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, and JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $149,900.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01071 was recorded from Douglas Gloyd Williams, and Thomas Scott Williams to Thomas A. Shelburne for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $49,000.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01072 was recorded from Joseph James Wujick Jr., and Matthew Wuijick Jr. to Noah P. Boyer for property located at Parcel: 1614-05-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $132,500.00.
On 04/29/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01076 was recorded from Tammy K. Winters to Todd E. Apke, and Cheryl A. Apke for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-307-002, and 1614-35-13-307-003; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 8 L: 10 OL: P:, and STRASBURG B: 8 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02077 was recorded from Devin T. Tabbert to Trevor Curry, and Brooke A. Curry for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-203-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 36 L: OL: P:. $110,000.00.
On 05/02/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01085 was recorded from Jerry D. Martz to Ronald R. Martz, Donald D. Martz, Bradley L. Martz, and Kelli A. Kringer for property located at Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 05/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01098 was recorded from Martin S. Lyons, and Judith P. Lyons to Lisa M. Dagen for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-05-201-007; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE 7TH ADDITION B: L: 427 OL: P:.$15,0000.00.
On 05/02/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01100 was recorded from Dixie D. Ladd to Dixie D. Ladd (Trustee) of the Dixie D, Ladd Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-12-203-005; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01117 was recorded from First Federal Savings & Loan Association Of Central Illinois Sb to Nicole J. Perry, and Nngela M. Welton for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-204-003; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 8 OL: P:. $41,000.00.
On 05/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01124 was recorded from Garrett Vietmeier, and Angela Vietmeier to Robert Rance Snyder Jr., and Jennifer Lee Snyder for property located at Parcel: 2311-18-00-300-028; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $199,500.00.
On 05/03/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01126 was recorded from Barbara Schmidt (Trustee), Sharon Gunnigle (Trustee) of the Steven F. Beyers Trust, the Chester F. Beyers Trust, and the Marie M. Beyers Trust to Barbara Schmidt for property located at Parcel: 2311-17-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 05/03/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01127 was recorded from Barbara Schmidt (Trustee), Sharon Gunnigle (Trustee) of the Steven F. Beyers Trust, the Chester F. Beyers Trust, and the Marie M. Beyers Trust to Sharon Gunnigle for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-200-003, and 2311-08-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 05/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01130 was recorded from Marlene R. Sieben, and Carolyn R. Muessman to Blake T. Moffett, and Tanya L. Moffett for property located at Parcel: 0115-23-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $400,000.00.
On 05/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01134 was recorded from Tobias Kircher AKA Tobias Kircher Jr., and Melba Rose Kircher to Andrew Bauer, and Lara Bauer for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-09-107-012; Subdivision: L A STORM ADD STRASBURG B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, and L A STORM ADD STRASBURG B: 1 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01140 was recorded from Thomas W. Brown to Cheryl Wirey for property located at Parcel: 1208-25-02-201-005; Subdivision: SAND CREEK KNOLLS 1ST ADD B: L: 6 OL: P:. $129,900.00.
On 05/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01142 was recorded from Tyler Ross Jordan to Curtis Horn, and Deborah Horn for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-202-002; Subdivision: ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $89,000.00.
On 05/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01143 was recorded from The Storage Place Of Shelby County Llc, and Wave Properties Inc to American Way Storage Llc for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-00-400-040, 1812-13-01-101-016, 2013-07-08-202-004, 2013-07-08-203-015, and 2013-16-00-200-002; Subdivision: E I JOHNSTON & SONS ADD B: L: 7 OL: P:, and TURNEY & GRAYBILLS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $1,368,000.00.
On 05/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01172 was recorded from Karin Bennett to Brandon S. McDonald for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-101-002; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 05/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01173 was recorded from Cameron M. Gilbert, Hannah M. Gilbert FKA Hannah M. Magnus to Cole B. Willenborg for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-301-009; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 6 L: 10 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
