The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Matthew A. Rickfelder, 37, Effingham, May 5 on a charge of retail theft and disorderly conduct. Rickfelder posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Nathaniel H. Coker, 20, Newton, Mississippi, May 5 on an Effingham County original warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Coker was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Joshua W. Walker, 34, Salem, May 5 on a charge of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and a Washington County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of obstructing police. Walker was given a notice to appear in court on the local charge and posted $425 for the Washington County warrant and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested James N. Ullrich, 47, Effingham, May 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer. Ullrich was in jail at last check.
