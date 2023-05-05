The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Fayette County deputies arrested Jeffery Durbin, 29, Beecher City, on May 4 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and criminal damage to property.
Effingham County deputies arrested Feather Temple, 19, Effingham, on May 5 on a charge of failure to register.
Effingham police arrested Daeshawn McKinnis, 30, residence not available, on May 4 on a charge of retail theft.
